Urbandale High School singers selected to perform during Iowa Choral Statewide Showcase

Urbandale Singers, the premier choral ensemble at Urbandale High School , has been selected to perform during the Iowa Choral Showcase taking place at 6 p.m. on April 26 at Central College in Pella. The inaugural Iowa Choral Showcase event is sponsored by the Iowa Choral Directions Association under the leadership of ICDA President Jason Rausch.

