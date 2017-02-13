Urbandale High School singers selected to perform during Iowa Choral Statewide Showcase
Urbandale Singers, the premier choral ensemble at Urbandale High School , has been selected to perform during the Iowa Choral Showcase taking place at 6 p.m. on April 26 at Central College in Pella. The inaugural Iowa Choral Showcase event is sponsored by the Iowa Choral Directions Association under the leadership of ICDA President Jason Rausch.
