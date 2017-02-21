Upmeyer rips University of Iowa scholarship cuts
A day after the University of Iowa began notifying 2,440 students they won't get scholarship money they expected this fall due to state budget cuts, House Speaker Linda Upmeyer slammed the move Thursday as "politics at its worst."
