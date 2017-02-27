Two Iowans in SW Minnesota auto accident

Two Iowans in SW Minnesota auto accident

The State Patrol says 85-year-old Jeanette Marie Vantassel of Sibley was eastbound on Highway 60 in Nobles County and tried to turn left onto County Road 10 when she hit the westbound vehicle driven by 41-year-old Salomon Rodrigo Fajardo of Sibley. The collision occurred around 12:47 pm Sunday.

