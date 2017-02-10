Toledo residents unsure how to use former Iowa Juvenile Home
Residents in Toledo are unsure what they want the state to do with the 27-acre former Iowa Juvenile Home that Gov. Terry Branstad ordered closed in 2014. The Courier reports that Matrix Design Group has presented three options for the 27 acres, 16 buildings and nearly 143,000 square feet of the facility that closed in 2014.
