Thousands of people dance to fight pediatric cancer
More than 2,000 University of Iowa students danced during this year's Dance Marathon, an effort to raise money to fight pediatric cancer. Since starting more than 20 years ago, the Dance Marathon has raised more than $18 million for the University of Iowa's Children's Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Jan 24
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC