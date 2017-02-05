Third ranked Iowa wrestlers roll past...

Third ranked Iowa wrestlers roll past Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

The third ranked Iowa wrestling team rattled off their 21st straight road Big Ten dual win with an impressive 27-11 take down of number 13 Minnesota. The Hawkeyes won seven of ten matches and held a 23-9 edge in take downs in the match.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Feb 2 wldchld 24,861
News Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo... Jan 25 cpeter1313 4
Steve King Liar Jan 24 RuffnReddy 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Jan 16 define 325
News West Chester in the running for Great American ... Jan 11 Will Dockery 3
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec '16 positronium 38
News News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b... Dec '16 TRUMP WINNERS 8
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,135 • Total comments across all topics: 278,596,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC