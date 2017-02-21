"The Chosen Few": A new book on a deadly battle and one Iowan's survival

An interview with author Gregg Zoroya from his recent offering, "The Chosen Few", a detailed chronicle of U.S. paratroopers in the midst of a firefight with the Taliban. Author Gregg Zoroya's new book, "The Chosen Few", chronicles survival amid a Taliban ambush in Afghanistan, including the actions of Specialist Kain Schilling of Swisher.

