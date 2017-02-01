Son of Iowa GOP chair wants to end political party checkoff
Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who succeeded his father in the Johnson-Cedar County legislative district, is proposing that the state stop collecting voluntary contributions to the state Democratic and Republican parties from Iowa income taxpayers. "My dad can raise his own money," the younger Kaufmann said Wednesday after the House Ways and Means Committee approved his plan on a party line vote.
