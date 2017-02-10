Small groups rally at Planned Parenthoods in Iowa, Nebraska
About two dozen people showed up Saturday to protest outside of Council Bluffs' Planned Parenthood clinic, carrying the same message as their counterparts nationwide: Cut off government payments to the organization.
