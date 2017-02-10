Rebuking Democrats, Iowa Bill Would Outlaw Voter From Delays
Iowa's top elections official is proposing a law to require political parties and campaigns to turn in voter registration forms they collect within a week. The measure backed by Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate is a response to the Iowa Democratic Party's handling of dozens of incomplete forms that were submitted to Johnson County elections officials before the Nov. 8 election, after weeks of delay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Fri
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Jan 24
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan '17
|Will Dockery
|3
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC