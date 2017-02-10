Rebuking Democrats, Iowa Bill Would O...

Rebuking Democrats, Iowa Bill Would Outlaw Voter From Delays

Iowa's top elections official is proposing a law to require political parties and campaigns to turn in voter registration forms they collect within a week. The measure backed by Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate is a response to the Iowa Democratic Party's handling of dozens of incomplete forms that were submitted to Johnson County elections officials before the Nov. 8 election, after weeks of delay.

