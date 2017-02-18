public-forum-pkg
NORTHWOOD, Iowa- Republican lawmakers State Rep. Jane Bloomingdale and Sen. Waylon Brown held a public forum Saturday at Northwood City Hall. Several community members that attended the public forum shared concerns about new collective bargaining law Gov. Terry Branstad signed into law Friday.
