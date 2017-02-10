Public employees to lawmakers: 'Stand up for what's right'
About 100 local teachers and state employees gathered Saturday at Central Lee High School in Donnellson to discuss proposed changes to Iowa's collective bargaining law. DONNELLSON - Public employees packed the cafeteria at Central Lee High School Saturday afternoon to express their displeasure with bills in the Iowa Legislature proposing significant changes to the state's collective bargaining laws.
