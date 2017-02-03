Protest, counter protest end in arrest, possible assault charge
What started as a peaceful protest, ended shortly after one man was taken into custody in Cedar Falls Sunday afternoon. People who support and oppose some of President Donald Trump's actions protested in the same area of the city, near Congressman Rod Blum's office at 515 Main Street.
