Proposed changes to voter ID bill would reduce early voting
Early voting in Iowa would be reduced under a bill approved by a House subcommittee that also requires voters to show identification at the polls. Rep. Ken Rizer, a Marion Republican, on Monday announced several changes he'd made to a voter identification bill, including shortening early voting from 40 days to 29 days.
