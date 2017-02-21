Prestage pork plant will affect much of North Central Iowa
This location is on the northwest side of the intersection of Wright County Road C56 and Iowa Highway 17. -Messenger photo by Chad Thompson The proposed site for the Prestage pork processing plant, five miles south of Eagle Grove, is shown above. This location is on the northwest side of the intersection of Wright County Road C56 and Iowa Highway 17. WRIGHT COUNTY - A plan for Prestage Foods of Iowa to build its $250 million pork processing plant five miles south of Eagle Grove off Iowa Highway 17 has already caused a ripple effect across North Central Iowa in counties that could be impacted when the plant opens.
