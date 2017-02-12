Poll Shows Iowans Willing to Pay More for Water Quality Projects
A new poll by the Des Moines Register and Mediacom released on Sunday night shows the majority of surveyed Iowans would be willing to pay more to clean up the state's rivers, lakes, and streams.
