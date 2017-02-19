Poll Results Show Majority of Iowans in Favor of Requiring ID to Vote
According to a new Des Moines Register and Mediacom poll, most Iowans believe an ID should be required at the voting booth. Sixty-nine percent of Iowans polled support needing an ID to vote, which is included in legislation proposed by the Iowa Secretary of State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News of the Weird
|1 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan '17
|Will Dockery
|2
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC