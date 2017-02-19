Poll Results Show Majority of Iowans ...

Poll Results Show Majority of Iowans in Favor of Requiring ID to Vote

According to a new Des Moines Register and Mediacom poll, most Iowans believe an ID should be required at the voting booth. Sixty-nine percent of Iowans polled support needing an ID to vote, which is included in legislation proposed by the Iowa Secretary of State.

