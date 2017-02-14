POLL: More Iowans disapprove than approve of Trump's performance as president
Nearly 50 percent of Iowans are unhappy with the job President Donald Trump is doing, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll. 82 percent of Iowa Republicans approve of Trump's early actions, while 86 percent of Democrats disapprove of his performance.
