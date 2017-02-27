Poll: Majority of Iowans Support Stand Your Ground Legislation

The poll, conducted by the widely respected Selzer & Company, was taken between February 6th and 9th and has a 3.5% plus or minus margin of error. It means Iowans want Stand Your Ground and no matter how you slice it there's no way to deny that there are more Iowans who want and support Stand Your Ground law than there are who oppose or are even unsure about this law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.