Poll: Majority of Iowans Support Stand Your Ground Legislation
The poll, conducted by the widely respected Selzer & Company, was taken between February 6th and 9th and has a 3.5% plus or minus margin of error. It means Iowans want Stand Your Ground and no matter how you slice it there's no way to deny that there are more Iowans who want and support Stand Your Ground law than there are who oppose or are even unsure about this law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|POP
|327
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Sun
|Texxy the Indepen...
|3
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan '17
|cpeter1313
|4
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC