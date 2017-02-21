Poll: Majority of Iowans favor speed ...

Poll: Majority of Iowans favor speed camera ban

11 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The city of Windsor Heights is about to implement new speed cameras despite its ongoing legal battles with the state of Iowa. A new Iowa poll released by the Des Moines Register shows most Iowans favor banning automated speed and red light cameras.

