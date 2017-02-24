Patients will begin transition into new University of Iowa Childrena s Hospital Feb. 25

A 14-year-old Ohio girl who called 911 to say she had shot her father is expected to be in juvenile court for an initi Stead Family Children's Hospital, as it's now officially known, is over 500,000 square feet and stands 14 floors tall. After almost five years of work, on Saturday, Feb. 25 patients will begin moving in to the new $360 million facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.