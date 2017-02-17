Out of the Attic: Burlington hotel wa...

Out of the Attic: Burlington hotel was de facto capitol building

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

The Harris House hotel, seen here in a photograph on display at the Heritage Center Museum in Burlington, was the informal seat of government of the Iowa Territory in the 1830s. The photograph here is of the Harris House Hotel, the first hotel in Burlington and probably the first in Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve King Liar Feb 15 RuffnReddy 2
News Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig... Feb 11 SWITZER 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Feb 2 wldchld 24,861
News Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo... Jan 25 cpeter1313 4
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Jan '17 define 325
News West Chester in the running for Great American ... Jan '17 Will Dockery 2
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec '16 positronium 38
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,012,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC