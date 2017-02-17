Out of the Attic: Burlington hotel was de facto capitol building
The Harris House hotel, seen here in a photograph on display at the Heritage Center Museum in Burlington, was the informal seat of government of the Iowa Territory in the 1830s. The photograph here is of the Harris House Hotel, the first hotel in Burlington and probably the first in Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan '17
|Will Dockery
|2
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC