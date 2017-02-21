Officials: Up to 500 gallons of diese...

Officials: Up to 500 gallons of diesel leak into Eastern Iowa creek

Read more: KCRG

A news release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a sheen on Mud Creek about 10 miles northwest of Walcott led a leaking pipe from an above-ground diesel tank Thursday morning. A person who spotted the sheen traced the fuel back through an unnamed tributary of Mud Creek on a nearby farm.

