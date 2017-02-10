NO. 4 IOWA 27, NO. 6 NEBRASKA 9: The ...

NO. 4 IOWA 27, NO. 6 NEBRASKA 9: The regular season is over

That went well! The Hawkeyes surged past the Huskers, taking 7 of 10 matches, with the only losses coming at 133, 197, and heavyweight. With the win, Iowa picked up its 12th win of the regular season, finishing a dozen up, a pair down.

