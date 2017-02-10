NO. 4 IOWA 27, NO. 6 NEBRASKA 9: The regular season is over
That went well! The Hawkeyes surged past the Huskers, taking 7 of 10 matches, with the only losses coming at 133, 197, and heavyweight. With the win, Iowa picked up its 12th win of the regular season, finishing a dozen up, a pair down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Heart Gold Pants.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Sat
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Jan 24
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan '17
|Will Dockery
|3
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC