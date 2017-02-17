News of the Weird

News of the Weird

Minot Daily News

San Francisco's best-paid janitor earned more than a quarter-million dollars cleaning stations for Bay Area Rapid Transit in 2015, according to a recent investigation by Oakland's KTVU. Liang Zhao Zhang cleared almost $58,000 in base pay and $162,000 in overtime, and other benefits ran his total income to $271,243.

Pat Robertson s Fatwass

Philadelphia, PA

#1 7 hrs ago
Yes, but thanks to his diligence you can eat caviar off of those BART station toilet seats. (That fare is cheaper than the transit fare.)
Chicago, IL

