New rule bans props and visual aids on Iowa House floor
DES MOINES, Iowa- A vote in the Iowa House Monday eliminated the use of props and visual aids by legislators. Those on the House Rule Committee say they were under the impression visual aids were already not allowed on the House floor, but after looking in to the rules they found nothing.
