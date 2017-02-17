New bill would allow guns on campus at Iowa's public universities
Republican Senator Jake Chapman, from Adel, said the bill is necessary so that students can protect themselves, especially in the case of a mass shooting. "If I was in that situation, I would want to protect myself," Iowa State student Lexie Stone Stone and fellow student and Gabbie Nolasco said they are both in the process of getting a permit to carry.
