More cases of hepatitis C detected in Iowa
The Department of Public Health says far more Iowans are testing positive for hepatitis Ca and that's a good thing. The first report on hepatitis C infection in the state shows the number of diagnoses rose from 754 in 2000 to 2,235 in 2015.
