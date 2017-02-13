More cases of hepatitis C detected in...

More cases of hepatitis C detected in Iowa

The Department of Public Health says far more Iowans are testing positive for hepatitis Ca and that's a good thing. The first report on hepatitis C infection in the state shows the number of diagnoses rose from 754 in 2000 to 2,235 in 2015.

