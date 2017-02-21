MOCSY, Iowa Lakes CC begin grant collaboration
Emmet County MOCSY began work on the Drug-Free Communities Support Program grant, a federal grant available through SAMHSA . Iowa Lakes Community College and MOCSY are collaborating on the grant because a community-wide collaboration is vital to meeting the goal of reducing substance use and abuse in a community.
