Master Gardeners impact Iowa communities
AMES, Iowa Throughout 2016, nearly 2,000 dedicated volunteers worked to help beautify and grow the state of Iowa. These volunteers come from the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program and combined to spend nearly 120,000 hours volunteering during the last year.
