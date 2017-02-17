Man sentenced in Iowa cold case after...

Man sentenced in Iowa cold case after entering Alford plea

Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

A man charged with the 1995 slaying of an Iowa City woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after making a deal with prosecutors. Authorities say Steven Klein killed 38-year-old Susan Kersten, whose body was found in her burned-out car near Iowa City.

