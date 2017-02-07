Man in school bus collision can't wit...

Man in school bus collision can't withdraw guilty pleas

A judge says an Iowa man accused of driving his vehicle into a loaded school bus can't withdraw two guilty pleas. Forty-two-year-old Monte Klink had pleaded guilty in November to second-offense driving while intoxicated and to two counts of causing serious injury by vehicle.

