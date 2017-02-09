Lt. Gov. Reynolds, Iowa Art Council call for ...
Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Arts Council announced Tuesday an open call for female artists to submit art for the Iowa Women's Art Exhibition, which showcases works from female Iowa artists and celebrates their contributions to the vitality of the arts and quality of life in Iowa. "All across Iowa, business leaders tell me our state's quality of life is one of the top considerations when they're looking to expand or recruit new employees," Reynolds said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|6 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Jan 24
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC