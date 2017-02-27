Legislators move to scrap Iowa's bottle bill
For nearly 40 years, consumers have been able to recycle bottles and cans and get their 5-cent deposit back, but that could be going away. "Everybody knows that I collect cans and they just bring them hang them on my door," Tom Dawson said.
