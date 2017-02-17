Known for political temperance, Iowa moves sharply right
In this Thursday, May 1, 2014, file photo, Iowa Senate Minority Leader Bill Dix, R-Shell Rock, center, looks on as Iowa Senate Majority Leader Michael Gronstal speaks on the floor of the Senate at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. After decades as the crossroads of prairie populists and checkbook conservatives, Iowa has suddenly become solidly Republican like many of its Midwestern neighbors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan '17
|Will Dockery
|2
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC