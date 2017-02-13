'Kill the Bill!, Kill the Bill!' Fiery Crowd Cheers in Packed Statehouse
DES MOINES, Iowa-The numbers are against them and so is the calendar. But more than 1,000 people spilled out of a packed public hearing room at the Iowa Statehouse to protest massive changes in the state's collective bargaining bill that impact an estimated 184,000 public workers.
