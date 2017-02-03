Iowans warned about a oecan you hear me?a scam
The caller pretends to be adjusting a headset and asks, "Can you hear me?" and the typical response you'd give is "yes." That's where the trouble starts, according to Jim Hegarty at the Better Business Bureau, and he says the scam is widespread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Thu
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Jan 24
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC