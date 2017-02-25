Iowans Take the Plunge for Special Olympics Iowa
Most people would probably think Saturday's winter weather was too cold to go for a swim, but a group of people in Warren County headed outside to take the plunge. The water temperature at Lake Ahquabi on Saturday afternoon was only 42 degrees as 150 people took a dip in the water for the Special Olympics Iowa Polar Plunge.
