Iowa Voter To Grassley: 'You're Gonna...

Iowa Voter To Grassley: 'You're Gonna Create One Great Big Death Panel!'

Senator Chuck Grassley had a rough town hall this morning, where he was confronted on the horrible policymaking that Republicans are indulging themselves in. "With all due respect sir, you're the man that talked about the death panels," the man reminded.

