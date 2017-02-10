Iowa Soybean Assn Releases Results Of Conservation Practice Survey
IOWA SOYBEAN ASSN RELEASES RESULTS OF CONSERVATION PRACTICE SURVEY Feb. 13, 2017 Source: Iowa Soybean Assn news release Adoption of conservation practices by Iowa soybean farmers, including the planting of cover crops, spiked in 2016. This is further proof, says the Iowa Soybean Association , that momentum is building behind the state's innovative nutrient reduction strategy.
