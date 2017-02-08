Iowa satellite prison units to close to deal with budget cut
The head of Iowa's prison system has ordered a temporary shutdown of several satellite prison units to deal with a $5.5 million budget cut to the agency. The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa Corrections Director Jerry Bartruff said Wednesday that units at Harpers Ferry, Clarinda and Fort Madison, which currently hold nearly 400 prisoners, will be shut down.
