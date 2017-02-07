Iowa ranks worst on animal protection laws, rescues want change
Linsday Morrow has a disposition hearing on February 15. At the hearing, a Warren County judge will decide whether to return the dogs to her or to turn them over to the sheriff's department and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Three dogs were found dead inside multiple properties late last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Jan 24
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec '16
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC