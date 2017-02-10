Iowa prison closures due to budget cuts
They will be suspending services at Luster Heights Work Camp in Harpers Ferry. Also at the Lodge in Clarinda, the John Bennett Unit in Fort Madison, and the Residential Treatment Services in Sheldon.
