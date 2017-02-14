Iowa Poll: Trump's approval rating is...

Iowa Poll: Trump's approval rating is underwater with Iowans

Iowa Poll: Trump's approval rating is underwater with Iowans 42% of Iowans approve of Trump as president, while 49% disapprove, poll says. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lhR3Ep Forty-two percent of Iowans approve of the job the newly inaugurated Republican is doing as president, while 49 percent disapprove, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

