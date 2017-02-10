Iowa No Longer Utilizing Unemployment Kiosk System
It was a controversial move in 2011 when Governor Terry Branstad chose to close down the state's unemployment offices and replace them with more than 700 self-help kiosks around the state. But now, those kiosks aren't even being serviced or tracked by Iowa Workforce Development.
