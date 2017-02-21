Iowa native named as Cyclones' new he...

Iowa native named as Cyclones' new head wrestling coach

14 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said 2016 NWCA National Coach of the Year Kevin Dresser will return to his native state to become the Cyclones' head coach. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead one of the nation's most storied and accomplished college wrestling programs at Iowa State," Dresser said in a press release.

