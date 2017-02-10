Iowa man who crashed into school bus gets 10 years in prison
An eastern Iowa man accused of driving his sport utility vehicle in a school bus has been given 10 years in prison. Monte Klink, of Arlington, was sentenced Wednesday in Manchester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|14 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Jan 24
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan 11
|Will Dockery
|3
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC