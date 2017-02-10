Iowa man who crashed into school bus ...

Iowa man who crashed into school bus gets 10 years in prison

An eastern Iowa man accused of driving his sport utility vehicle in a school bus has been given 10 years in prison. Monte Klink, of Arlington, was sentenced Wednesday in Manchester.

