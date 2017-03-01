Iowa man pleads guilty to murder char...

Iowa man pleads guilty to murder charge in fatal shooting

23 hrs ago

The Quad-City Times reports () that 20-year-old Quantrell McDaniel pleaded guilty Tuesday in Scott County to second-degree murder in the September 2015 death of 29-year-old Brandon Smith. McDaniel was initially charged with first-degree murder.

