Iowa Legislature expected to OK collective bargaining bill
People gather in the Iowa Capitol for a public hearing on proposed changes to the state's collective bargaining law on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. People gather in the Iowa Capitol for a public hearing on proposed changes to the state's collective bargaining law on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Jan 24
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan '17
|Will Dockery
|3
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC