Iowa Legislators Contemplating Restricting Local Governments Setting Minimum Wage

Iowa House Republicans are advocating for a new measure that would hinder local governments' ability to regulate minimum hourly wages, leaving workers skeptical over the possible repercussions, according to an AP Report . There has been a statewide $7.25 hourly minimum wage in place since 2008, but recently, counties have passed ordinances to increase wages in their areas, compelling state politicians to approve measures to revoke these wage increases.

