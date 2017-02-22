Iowa Legislators Contemplating Restricting Local Governments Setting Minimum Wage
Iowa House Republicans are advocating for a new measure that would hinder local governments' ability to regulate minimum hourly wages, leaving workers skeptical over the possible repercussions, according to an AP Report . There has been a statewide $7.25 hourly minimum wage in place since 2008, but recently, counties have passed ordinances to increase wages in their areas, compelling state politicians to approve measures to revoke these wage increases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan '17
|Will Dockery
|2
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC